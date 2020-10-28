Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ooma (OOMA), Veeco (VECO) and Enphase Energy (ENPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ooma (OOMA), Veeco (VECO) and Enphase Energy (ENPH) with bullish sentiments.

Ooma (OOMA)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Ooma today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 55.6% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ooma with a $20.50 average price target.

Veeco (VECO)

In a report released today, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Veeco, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 76.6% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Veeco with a $17.83 average price target, implying a 37.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 69.6% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and PDF Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Enphase Energy with a $101.92 average price target, which is a -1.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, Susquehanna also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

