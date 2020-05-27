Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ooma (OOMA) and Salesforce (CRM)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ooma (OOMA) and Salesforce (CRM).

Ooma (OOMA)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Hold rating on Ooma yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 57.6% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and BrightView Holdings.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released today, Brad Zelnick from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $174.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 75.3% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Salesforce has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $192.13, which is an 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CRM: