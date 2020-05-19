Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Ooma (OOMA) and Opera (OPRA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ooma (OOMA) and Opera (OPRA) with bullish sentiments.

Ooma (OOMA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on Ooma yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 38.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Adesto Technologies, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ooma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.25.

Opera (OPRA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lee Krowl maintained a Buy rating on Opera today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.70, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 36.2% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Opera with a $13.00 average price target.

