Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Onto Innovation (ONTO), Snap (SNAP) and Teradata (TDC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Onto Innovation (ONTO), Snap (SNAP) and Teradata (TDC).

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

In a report released yesterday, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $60.12, close to its 52-week high of $60.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onto Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $68.00, implying a 16.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Snap (SNAP)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst John Egbert reiterated a Buy rating on Snap today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.31, close to its 52-week high of $60.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Egbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 61.4% success rate. Egbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $57.60, representing a -4.2% downside. In a report issued on January 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $58.00 price target.

Teradata (TDC)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Teradata. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Teradata has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $22.17, a -20.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

