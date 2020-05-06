Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Onto Innovation (ONTO), Dropbox (DBX) and Arista Networks (ANET)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Onto Innovation (ONTO), Dropbox (DBX) and Arista Networks (ANET).

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Onto Innovation, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.3% and a 36.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Onto Innovation is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.00, a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Dropbox (DBX)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Hold rating on Dropbox. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.04.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.9% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dropbox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.57.

Arista Networks (ANET)

In a report released yesterday, Tim Long from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Arista Networks, with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $220.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 63.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Keysight Technologies, and Motorola Solutions.

Arista Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $207.13, which is a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

