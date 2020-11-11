Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ON Semiconductor (ON), Xperi (XPER) and Wix (WIX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ON), Xperi (XPER) and Wix (WIX) with bullish sentiments.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.09, close to its 52-week high of $28.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and Western Digital.

ON Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.00, a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xperi (XPER)

In a report issued on November 9, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Xperi, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 78.0% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Xperi with a $26.67 average price target, representing a 55.1% upside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Wix (WIX)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Mahaney maintained a Buy rating on Wix on November 9 and set a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $244.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 67.8% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Spotify Technology SA, and Zillow Group Class A.

Wix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $350.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on WIX: