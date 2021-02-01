Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ON Semiconductor (ON) and Pluralsight (PS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ON Semiconductor (ON) and Pluralsight (PS).

ON Semiconductor (ON)

In a report released today, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ON Semiconductor. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.71, close to its 52-week high of $39.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

ON Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.71, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 25, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Pluralsight (PS)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Hold rating on Pluralsight today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.94, close to its 52-week high of $22.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 75.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pluralsight is a Hold with an average price target of $19.93.

