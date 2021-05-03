Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ON Semiconductor (ON) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ON) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) with bullish sentiments.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to ON Semiconductor today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

ON Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Ceragon Networks today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Juniper Networks, Cambium Networks, and Quantum.

Ceragon Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.