Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ON Semiconductor (ON) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ON) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) with bullish sentiments.
ON Semiconductor (ON)
Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to ON Semiconductor today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $37.48.
According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.
ON Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, which is a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.
Ceragon Networks (CRNT)
Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Ceragon Networks today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Juniper Networks, Cambium Networks, and Quantum.
Ceragon Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.
