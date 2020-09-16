Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: ON Semiconductor (ON) and Alteryx (AYX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ON Semiconductor (ON) and Alteryx (AYX) with bullish sentiments.

ON Semiconductor (ON)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to ON Semiconductor today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.9% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ON Semiconductor with a $23.90 average price target, implying a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 4, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Alteryx (AYX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $110.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $162.10 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.