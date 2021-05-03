Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Omnicell (OMCL), Limelight Networks (LLNW) and ViaSat (VSAT)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Omnicell (OMCL), Limelight Networks (LLNW) and ViaSat (VSAT).

Omnicell (OMCL)

In a report released today, Eugene Mannheimer from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Omnicell, with a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $145.02, close to its 52-week high of $146.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Mannheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 60.2% success rate. Mannheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Computer Programs and Systems, NextGen Healthcare, and Castlight Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Omnicell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $160.25, implying an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek reiterated a Hold rating on Limelight Networks on April 30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.13, close to its 52-week low of $2.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Citrix Systems, NortonLifeLock, and ServiceNow.

Limelight Networks has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.13, a 22.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Northland Securities also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $5.00 price target.

ViaSat (VSAT)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ViaSat. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 67.5% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ViaSat with a $62.50 average price target, implying a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, William Blair also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

