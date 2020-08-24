Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Okta (OKTA), GDS Holdings (GDS) and Anaplan (PLAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Okta (OKTA), GDS Holdings (GDS) and Anaplan (PLAN) with bullish sentiments.

Okta (OKTA)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Okta on August 20 and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $208.39, close to its 52-week high of $226.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 77.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $206.00 average price target.

GDS Holdings (GDS)

In a report issued on August 20, Jonathan Atkin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $79.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.0% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CenturyLink, T Mobile US, and Megaport.

GDS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.86, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Anaplan (PLAN)

In a report issued on August 20, Alex Zukin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Anaplan, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $48.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 75.7% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

Anaplan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.44, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

