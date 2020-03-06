Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Okta (OKTA) and The Meet Group (MEET)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Okta (OKTA) and The Meet Group (MEET) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Okta (OKTA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Davis maintained a Hold rating on Okta yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $129.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 43.8% and a 83.8% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Altair Engineering, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $137.40 average price target, which is a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The Meet Group (MEET)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow maintained a Hold rating on The Meet Group yesterday and set a price target of $6.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is ranked #6124 out of 6278 analysts.

The Meet Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.62, implying a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $6.30 price target.

