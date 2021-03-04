Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Okta (OKTA) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Okta (OKTA) and Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) with bullish sentiments.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Okta to Buy, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $241.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Okta is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $289.89, which is a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $313.00 price target.

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

Needham analyst Mayank Tandon reiterated a Buy rating on Euronet Worldwide today and set a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.22, close to its 52-week high of $158.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Bottomline Technologies.

Euronet Worldwide has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.83, which is a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

