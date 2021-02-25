Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA), Pure Storage (PSTG) and Orbcomm (ORBC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA), Pure Storage (PSTG) and Orbcomm (ORBC) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $579.96, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 62.5% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, NXP Semiconductors, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $646.29 average price target, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on February 9, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Pure Storage (PSTG)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage yesterday and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pure Storage with a $30.13 average price target, representing a 19.6% upside. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Orbcomm (ORBC)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Orbcomm, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 63.4% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orbcomm is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.81, implying a 36.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.