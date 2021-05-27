Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA), Paylocity (PCTY) and Pure Storage (PSTG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA), Paylocity (PCTY) and Pure Storage (PSTG) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $750.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $628.00, close to its 52-week high of $648.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 61.9% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Skyworks Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nvidia with a $718.16 average price target, implying a 14.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $700.00 price target.

Paylocity (PCTY)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Paylocity. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, Duck Creek Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Paylocity has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $214.17.

Pure Storage (PSTG)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Pure Storage yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 60.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pure Storage is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.38, implying a 44.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

