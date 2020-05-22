Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Splunk (SPLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Splunk (SPLK) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $351.01, close to its 52-week high of $363.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 59.2% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $331.07, implying a -8.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $327.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Yun Kim reiterated a Buy rating on Splunk today and set a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $163.45, close to its 52-week high of $176.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Kim covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Palo Alto Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $170.09 average price target, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

