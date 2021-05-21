Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia yesterday and set a price target of $700.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $584.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 73.9% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $680.20, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Raymond James also assigned a Buy rating to the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released yesterday, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $420.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $342.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 68.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Palo Alto Networks with a $443.57 average price target, which is a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $445.00 price target.

