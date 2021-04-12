Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Okta (OKTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Okta (OKTA) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia on April 9 and set a price target of $610.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $576.00, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.2% and a 79.6% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $647.88, implying a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $620.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Okta (OKTA)

In a report issued on April 7, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Okta, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $244.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 68.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Duck Creek Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $273.64 average price target, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on OKTA: