Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and MKS Instruments (MKSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and MKS Instruments (MKSI) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $650.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $579.96, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakesh is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Rakesh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Allegro MicroSystems, and Skyworks Solutions.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $633.47, which is a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Scott Graham maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments today and set a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $176.93, close to its 52-week high of $192.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 70.9% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

MKS Instruments has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.25, implying a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

