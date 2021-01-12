Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Dropbox (DBX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA) and Dropbox (DBX).

Nvidia (NVDA)

In a report issued on January 7, Rick Schafer from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia, with a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $538.00, close to its 52-week high of $589.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Schafer is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 79.2% success rate. Schafer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Akoustis Technologies, and NXP Semiconductors.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $596.65, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $610.00 price target.

Dropbox (DBX)

In a report released yesterday, Zane Chrane from Bernstein maintained a Sell rating on Dropbox, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.67, close to its 52-week high of $25.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Chrane is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Chrane covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ServiceNow, and Snowflake.

Dropbox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.20.

