Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Digimarc (DMRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nvidia (NVDA) and Digimarc (DMRC).

Nvidia (NVDA)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill assigned a Buy rating to Nvidia today and set a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $579.96, close to its 52-week high of $614.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $636.06, which is a 12.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Wells Fargo also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $625.00 price target.

Digimarc (DMRC)

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Digimarc. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 68.5% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

Digimarc has an analyst consensus of Hold.

