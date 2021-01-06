Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nvidia (NVDA) and CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) with bullish sentiments.

Nvidia (NVDA)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia on January 4 and set a price target of $610.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $536.19, close to its 52-week high of $589.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 80.2% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Nvidia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $596.65.

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings on January 3 and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $211.24, close to its 52-week high of $227.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Altair Engineering.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CrowdStrike Holdings with a $196.50 average price target, a -1.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $206.00 price target.

