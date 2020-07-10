Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nvidia (NVDA) and Boeing (BA)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nvidia (NVDA) and Boeing (BA).

Nvidia (NVDA)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Nvidia today and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $420.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nvidia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $394.66, which is a -4.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 25, Raymond James also resumed coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boeing (BA)

In a report released today, Cai Rumohr from Cowen & Co. maintained a Hold rating on Boeing, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $173.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Rumohr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 56.5% success rate. Rumohr covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Science Applications, Caci International, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $191.57, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 26, Bernstein also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $165.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BA: