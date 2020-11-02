Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: nVent Electric (NVT) and IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on nVent Electric (NVT) and IPG Photonics (IPGP).

nVent Electric (NVT)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.0% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and AO Smith.

Currently, the analyst consensus on nVent Electric is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00.

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on IPG Photonics today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $185.96, close to its 52-week high of $202.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

IPG Photonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $181.23, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $177.00 price target.

