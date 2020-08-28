Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nutanix (NTNX), VMware (VMW) and Marvell (MRVL)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nutanix (NTNX), VMware (VMW) and Marvell (MRVL).

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 58.5% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutanix with a $28.83 average price target, implying a 32.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 21, Cleveland Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

VMware (VMW)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron assigned a Buy rating to VMware today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.9% and a 76.0% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.67, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $181.00 price target.

Marvell (MRVL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Hold rating on Marvell yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.91, close to its 52-week high of $39.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 55.6% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and SiTime Corporation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marvell is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.38, which is a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $31.00 price target.

