Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nutanix (NTNX) and Nice-Systems (NICE)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nutanix (NTNX) and Nice-Systems (NICE).

Nutanix (NTNX)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Hold rating on Nutanix today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.9% and a 72.6% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Nutanix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.63.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Nice-Systems, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $214.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 70.4% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nice-Systems with a $236.90 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.