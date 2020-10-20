Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nutanix (NTNX) and Emcore (EMKR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nutanix (NTNX) and Emcore (EMKR) with bullish sentiments.

Nutanix (NTNX)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Nutanix, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nutanix with a $27.25 average price target, which is an 11.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Emcore (EMKR)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Emcore, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 52.6% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emcore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.05.

