Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (OtherENGMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF) with bullish sentiments.

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Nuance Communications today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nuance Communications with a $59.67 average price target.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (ENGMF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young maintained a Buy rating on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$8.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.75, close to its 52-week high of $7.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Young is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.9% and a 70.0% success rate. Young covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CGI Group, Celestica, and Descartes.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enthusiast Gaming Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $6.79, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

