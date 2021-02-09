Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Blackbaud (BLKB)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nuance Communications (NUAN) and Blackbaud (BLKB).

Nuance Communications (NUAN)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Nuance Communications, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.51, close to its 52-week high of $51.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

Nuance Communications has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.43.

Blackbaud (BLKB)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Hold rating on Blackbaud. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.37.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 53.8% and a 86.2% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackbaud with a $63.00 average price target.

