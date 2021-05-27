Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Novanta (NOVT), Salesforce (CRM) and Zscaler (ZS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Novanta (NOVT), Salesforce (CRM) and Zscaler (ZS).

Novanta (NOVT)

In a report issued on May 25, Richard Eastman from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Novanta, with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $136.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 80.0% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Roper Technologies.

Novanta has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $127.00.

Salesforce (CRM)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver reiterated a Buy rating on Salesforce on May 25 and set a price target of $295.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $229.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Aspen Technology, and PROS Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Salesforce with a $278.33 average price target, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Zscaler (ZS)

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $194.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 71.0% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Palo Alto Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zscaler is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $228.68, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $205.00 price target.

