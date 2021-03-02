Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Novanta (NOVT), Medallia (MDLA) and Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Novanta (NOVT), Medallia (MDLA) and Corsair Gaming (CRSR).

Novanta (NOVT)

Robert W. Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained a Hold rating on Novanta yesterday and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.19, close to its 52-week high of $146.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Eastman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 79.3% success rate. Eastman covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, National Instruments, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Novanta with a $120.00 average price target.

Medallia (MDLA)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver maintained a Buy rating on Medallia today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.22, close to its 52-week high of $48.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 38.0% and a 83.3% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, Sprout Social, and SolarWinds.

Medallia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.50, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $64.00 price target.

Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

In a report released yesterday, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Corsair Gaming, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.7% and a 77.0% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Playtika Holding, and Alphabet Class C.

Corsair Gaming has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.43.

