Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nova Measuring (NVMI), Eventbrite (EB) and SVMK (SVMK)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nova Measuring (NVMI), Eventbrite (EB) and SVMK (SVMK).

Nova Measuring (NVMI)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Nova Measuring, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $91.94, close to its 52-week high of $99.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 42.1% and a 73.1% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Axcelis Technologies.

Nova Measuring has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.17, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Stifel Nicolaus also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $103.00 price target.

Eventbrite (EB)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams maintained a Hold rating on Eventbrite today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Williams is ranked #1157 out of 7492 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Eventbrite is a Hold with an average price target of $21.50.

SVMK (SVMK)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on SVMK, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.01, close to its 52-week low of $15.18.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 64.8% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ChannelAdvisor, Coupa Software, and Verint Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SVMK is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.50.

