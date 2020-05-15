Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nova Measuring (NVMI) and Vicor (VICR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nova Measuring (NVMI) and Vicor (VICR) with bullish sentiments.

Nova Measuring (NVMI)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Nova Measuring, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $43.32, close to its 52-week high of $43.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 65.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nova Measuring with a $47.33 average price target, which is an 8.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Vicor (VICR)

In a report released today, Quinn Bolton from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vicor, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.71, close to its 52-week high of $57.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vicor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.33.

