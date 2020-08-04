Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nokia (NOK) and Materialise (MTLS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nokia (NOK) and Materialise (MTLS).

Nokia (NOK)

In a report released yesterday, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nokia, with a price target of EUR4.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.06, close to its 52-week high of $5.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.1% and a 48.3% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and ASM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $5.28 average price target, which is a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

Materialise (MTLS)

Kepler Capital analyst Matthias Maenhaut downgraded Materialise to Sell yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.00.

Maenhaut has an average return of 5.9% when recommending Materialise.

According to TipRanks.com, Maenhaut is ranked #5053 out of 6830 analysts.

Materialise has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

