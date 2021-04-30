Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nokia (NOK) and Dassault Systemes SA (OtherDASTY)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nokia (NOK) and Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY).

Nokia (NOK)

In a report issued on April 28, Sebastien Sztabowicz from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nokia, with a price target of EUR4.20. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Sztabowicz is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 51.6% success rate. Sztabowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Dialog Semiconductor, ASM International, and Infineon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nokia is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.07.

Dassault Systemes SA (DASTY)

In a report issued on April 28, Laurent Daure from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Dassault Systemes SA, with a price target of EUR161.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $238.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Daure is ranked #2742 out of 7489 analysts.

Dassault Systemes SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $189.48.

