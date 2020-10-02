Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nokia (NOK) and BlackLine (BL)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Nokia (NOK) and BlackLine (BL) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Nokia (NOK)

In a report released today, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nokia. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 55.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nokia with a $5.14 average price target, which is a 35.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR3.65 price target.

BlackLine (BL)

In a report released today, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BlackLine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.8% and a 75.9% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., BigCommerce Holdings, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BlackLine with a $92.00 average price target.

