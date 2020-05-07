Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: nLIGHT (LASR) and HubSpot (HUBS)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on nLIGHT (LASR) and HubSpot (HUBS).

nLIGHT (LASR)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Hold rating on nLIGHT today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 64.3% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MKS Instruments, Onto Innovation, and Western Digital.

nLIGHT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.67.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $175.21.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.5% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HubSpot is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.67, a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

