Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nice-Systems (NICE), Cogent Comms (CCOI) and GDS Holdings (GDS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Nice-Systems (NICE), Cogent Comms (CCOI) and GDS Holdings (GDS).

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report issued on May 14, Dan Bergstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Nice-Systems, with a price target of $182.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $172.21, close to its 52-week high of $183.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bergstrom is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 71.4% success rate. Bergstrom covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Verint Systems, and Fortinet.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $183.43, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

Cogent Comms (CCOI)

In a report issued on May 14, Bora Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Cogent Comms, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $75.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #4435 out of 6550 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cogent Comms is a Hold with an average price target of $82.14, which is a 10.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

GDS Holdings (GDS)

RBC Capital analyst Jonathan Atkin maintained a Buy rating on GDS Holdings on May 15 and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.03, close to its 52-week high of $65.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Atkin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 80.1% success rate. Atkin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Wideopenwest, CenturyLink, and T Mobile US.

GDS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.43.

