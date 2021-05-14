Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nice-Systems (NICE) and TransUnion (TRU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nice-Systems (NICE) and TransUnion (TRU) with bullish sentiments.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report released yesterday, Samad Samana from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Nice-Systems, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $223.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Avid Technology, and Par Technology.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $295.71, implying a 31.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

TransUnion (TRU)

Jefferies analyst Hamzah Mazari maintained a Buy rating on TransUnion yesterday and set a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.56, close to its 52-week high of $110.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Mazari is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 68.7% success rate. Mazari covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Republic Services, Waste Management, and Bright Horizons.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TransUnion with a $119.29 average price target, implying a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

