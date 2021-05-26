Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Nice-Systems (NICE) and Agora (API)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nice-Systems (NICE) and Agora (API) with bullish sentiments.

Nice-Systems (NICE)

In a report released yesterday, Samad Samana from Jefferies assigned a Buy rating to Nice-Systems, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $227.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Samana is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 67.8% success rate. Samana covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, Avid Technology, and Par Technology.

Nice-Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.50, a 29.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Agora (API)

In a report released today, Vincent Yu from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Agora, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.47, close to its 52-week low of $33.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 38.6% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and So-Young International.

Agora has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $69.33, representing a 63.8% upside. In a report issued on May 11, Macquarie also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

