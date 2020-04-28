Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NIC (EGOV), Check Point (CHKP) and Amkor (AMKR)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NIC (EGOV), Check Point (CHKP) and Amkor (AMKR).

NIC (EGOV)

Raymond James analyst Brian Gesuale maintained a Buy rating on NIC today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gesuale is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 70.6% success rate. Gesuale covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, IPG Photonics, and Flir Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NIC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.67, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Check Point (CHKP)

In a report released today, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Check Point, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $108.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 70.1% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $111.65, representing a 2.4% upside. In a report issued on April 13, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $109.00 price target.

Amkor (AMKR)

In a report released today, Sidney Ho from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Amkor, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Ho is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 59.0% success rate. Ho covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Amkor with a $10.88 average price target, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report released today, Credit Suisse also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.