Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), Workday (WDAY) and Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN), Workday (WDAY) and Zillow Group Class A (ZG).

NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Hold rating on NextGen Healthcare on May 26 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 56.5% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, GoodRx Holdings, and Avid Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NextGen Healthcare is a Hold with an average price target of $21.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Workday (WDAY)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Workday yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $229.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 68.4% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Workday with a $279.36 average price target, representing a 20.2% upside. In a report issued on May 18, Monness also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Zillow Group Class A (ZG)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Buy rating on Zillow Group Class A on May 26 and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.67.

Erickson has an average return of 19.2% when recommending Zillow Group Class A.

According to TipRanks.com, Erickson is ranked #78 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zillow Group Class A is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.08.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.