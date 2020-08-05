Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: New Relic (NEWR), EverQuote (EVER) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on New Relic (NEWR), EverQuote (EVER) and NeoPhotonics (NPTN).

New Relic (NEWR)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on New Relic, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.3% and a 76.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Relic is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.85, representing a 0.1% upside. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $77.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EverQuote (EVER)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly maintained a Buy rating on EverQuote today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 51.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and Corelogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EverQuote with a $66.67 average price target, representing a 21.3% upside. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

In a report released today, Ryan Koontz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on NeoPhotonics, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.95, close to its 52-week high of $10.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Koontz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.4% and a 77.0% success rate. Koontz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Applied Optoelectronics, and CommScope Holding.

NeoPhotonics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.25.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.