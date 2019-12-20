Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: New Relic (NEWR) and Telaria (TLRA)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on New Relic (NEWR) and Telaria (TLRA).
New Relic (NEWR)
In a report released today, Raimo Lenschow from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on New Relic, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Lenschow is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 73.2% success rate. Lenschow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Slack Technologies, and Citrix Systems.
Currently, the analyst consensus on New Relic is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $77.73.
Telaria (TLRA)
In a report released today, Jason Kreyer from Craig-Hallum maintained a Buy rating on Telaria, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.17.
According to TipRanks.com, Kreyer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 54.5% and a 86.7% success rate. Kreyer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rubicon Project, Leaf Group, and Cardlytics.
Telaria has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.33.
