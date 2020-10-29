Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: New Relic (NEWR) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (OtherRYCEF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on New Relic (NEWR) and Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF) with bullish sentiments.

New Relic (NEWR)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to New Relic, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.5% and a 74.9% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Slack Technologies, and Arista Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Relic is a Hold with an average price target of $68.45, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on October 14, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RYCEF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Hallam from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Rolls-Royce Holdings, with a price target of £1.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #6716 out of 7012 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Rolls-Royce Holdings with a $2.76 average price target.

