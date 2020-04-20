Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Netscout Systems (NTCT), Snap (SNAP) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Netscout Systems (NTCT), Snap (SNAP) and ANGI Homeservices (ANGI).

Netscout Systems (NTCT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Hold rating on Netscout Systems on April 16 and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 68.7% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Altair Engineering, and Varonis Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Netscout Systems with a $25.25 average price target.

Snap (SNAP)

In a report issued on April 17, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Snap, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Uber Technologies, and Trade Desk.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Snap is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.72, a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

In a report issued on April 17, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on ANGI Homeservices, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.85, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ANGI Homeservices with a $9.94 average price target.

