Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NetEase (NTES) and Youdao (DAO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NetEase (NTES) and Youdao (DAO) with bullish sentiments.

NetEase (NTES)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on NetEase on November 20 and set a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $94.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 71.9% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, Baidu, and Weibo.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetEase is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $108.50, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Tigress Financial also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Youdao (DAO)

Nomura analyst Jessie Xu maintained a Buy rating on Youdao on November 20 and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.69.

Xu has an average return of 23.3% when recommending Youdao.

According to TipRanks.com, Xu is ranked #1370 out of 7103 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Youdao with a $39.67 average price target.

