Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NetEase (NTES) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NetEase (NTES) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

NetEase (NTES)

Barclays analyst Gregory Zhao maintained a Buy rating on NetEase yesterday and set a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $401.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 54.7% success rate. Zhao covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Holdings, GSX Techedu, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NetEase with a $433.75 average price target, implying an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $439.00 price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained a Hold rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 63.4% success rate. Long covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Keysight Technologies, Motorola Solutions, and Ubiquiti Networks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $11.75, implying a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, RBC Capital also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

