Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NetApp (NTAP) and Semtech (SMTC)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NetApp (NTAP) and Semtech (SMTC).

NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities reiterated a Buy rating on NetApp, with a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 54.0% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NetApp with a $45.38 average price target, implying a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Susquehanna also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Semtech (SMTC)

Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland reiterated a Hold rating on Semtech today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $50.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 65.4% success rate. Rolland covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and Power Integrations.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Semtech with a $52.30 average price target.

