Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: NetApp (NTAP) and Salesforce (CRM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on NetApp (NTAP) and Salesforce (CRM).

NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NetApp. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 57.9% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for NetApp with a $54.60 average price target, implying a 3.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 30, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Salesforce (CRM)

Raymond James analyst Brian Peterson maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.2% and a 76.7% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $283.33, representing a 15.6% upside. In a report issued on November 22, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $320.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.